VAUGHN, Dana

VAUGHN (Smith), Dana



Sept. 12, 1946 ~ March 6, 2022



Dana, age 57, was born in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late



Martha (nee Riley) and Robert Smith on September 12, 1946. She later moved to Ohio, graduated from Ross High School, raised her family in the Oxford area, and was married to husband Richard for 28 years. She loved flowers and gardening, spending many years as proprietor of Dana's Farm Market in McGonigle where she blessed her patrons with her generous and giving heart. She drove a school bus for the Talawanda School District for many years. She spent much of her time volunteering, with many hours spent helping out at the Oxford Senior Center, her church, College Corner Presbyterian, and other charities. She was a member of the Hanover Township Women's Auxiliary that helped fund the Volunteer Hanover Township Life Squad. Dana also loved to write, and was known among her family members as a gifted writer who had a way with words. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Women's Club of Oxford, and the Red Hat Society.



Dana is the beloved wife of Richard Vaughn and devoted mother of Harry (Janell) Hutten III, Jennifer (George) Salem and Marsha (Ray) Townsend. She is a loving grandmother to Lauren (Rachelle) and Luke Hutten as well as Nicholas, Rachel and Zachary Townsend; she also has one great-grandchild, Wyatt Fowler. Dana is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews, her brother-in-law Manuel Davidson, and several other close family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Dave Hall, and her siblings Maxine Day, Kathleen Baker, Norman Smith, Shirley Davidson and Robert Smith, Jr.



Dana was deeply close to so many people and her life was a shining light in their lives; she will be deeply missed. A visitation for her will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 5-8 pm at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio. A funeral service for Dana will be held the following day at College Corner Presbyterian Church, (112 State Line St., College Corner) at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dana's name may be made to Oxford Senior Center or Hospice of Hamilton.

