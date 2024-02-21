Vance, Nora

Vance (Patterson), Nora Marie



Nora Marie Patterson-Vance, born December 25, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio transitioned into spirit on February 18, 2024.



Born to Clarence Patterson of Erose, Knox County, Kentucky and Thelma Jean Daugherty, Molus, Harlan County, Kentucky. She is also preceded in death by her brother Clarence Edward Patterson, and half-sister Rosa Lee Patterson-Foster.



She is survived by her loving husband Larry Alan Vance of Washington Township, Ohio to whom she is forever grateful for the adventures, family and life they shared together.



Left to continue her legacy are two children, Jennifer Elizabeth, of Centerville, Ohio who lovingly called her Lady and Brandon Alexander, oh Hillsboro, Ohio. Four adorable and talented grandchildren, Alexander Nicole, Aleyna Michelle, Madelyn Elizabeth, and Liam Andrew Skywalker, all who lovingly call her Gaga. Two precious nieces, Brittany Jean and Alexis Renee, both of Troy, Ohio who lovingly call her Nanny. Two dogs, Jon Luke Piccard and James T. Kirk (My Captains). Two brothers, two sisters and two half-sisters. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends whom she loves very deeply.



In lieu flowers the family requests a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.



Per her request no services will be held. Nora and God will take it from here. She only asks that you love a little deeper each day and she will greet you at the River Jordan, as Nora believes in life after life.



Her final arrangements will be overseen by the Wright State University Boonshoft Medical School Anatomical Gift Program for educational purposes. Burial will be at Rockafield Cemetery on the Wright State Campus.



