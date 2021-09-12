VALLO, Victor "Vic"



Went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, surrounded by his caring family. He was born Nov. 22, 1932, to the late John and Clara Vallo. He is also preceded in death by his brother John and sister Vivian Berg.



Vic was a devoted husband for 67 years to his loving wife, Grace. He was father to five children grateful to have had his steadfast and wise guidance over the years. They are Chris (Belinda), Cindy, Colleen, Cherie (Paul Eldridge), and Brian. He adored his grandchildren, Ryan Vallo and Lauren Laker (Tim) and great granddaughter, Madeleine Laker. He is survived by his brother Virgil (Mary), sisters-in-law Joan and Patti and numerous nieces and nephews.



Vic was a master pattern maker and partner of Dayton Pattern. He was an active member of Precious Blood Church for 55 years, helping run the annual festival. Introduced to tennis by his friends Pat Foley and Gene Serena, Vic was a founding member of Dayton Center Courts, playing three times a week well into his eighties. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies Dick Crosby and son-in-law Paul. Thursdays were reserved for horseracing with cohorts Bernie and Mike Williams.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave. Trotwood. Family will receive friends, beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Father Tony Geraci to officiate. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. Masks requested for people who are unvaccinated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission, P.O. Box 610, Thoreau, NM 87323. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com