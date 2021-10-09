VAIL, Donald J.



Donald J. Vail, age 67 of Hamilton, passed away at Jamestowne on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, New York, on March 29, 1954, the son of John C. and Florence (Motyka) Vail. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a 1973 graduate of Badin High School and enjoyed fishing with friends.



Donald is survived by his mother, Florence Vail; family in Buffalo, New York; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John C. Vail and grandparents, Homer and Mary Vail.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 9:30 AM with Fr. Jim Elsbernd, Celebrant. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., on Sunday, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

