Ulreich, Robert "Bob"



age 75, of Dayton, OH, passed away October 4, 2024. Celebration of Life to be held Nov. 4, 2024, from 5 - 8PM at Benham's Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville, OH. For full obituary and expressions of sympathy visit www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com