TURNER, Valerie

TURNER (Blevins),



Valerie Jane



03/02/1954 – 10/08/2022



Valerie Jane Turner, 68, of Hamilton, passed away October 8, 2022, after a nine-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born March 2, 1954, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Jack and Gail Blevins. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1972 and went on to pursue a degree in Education from Miami University. In May of 1983, she married her late husband, Michael Turner, and had 3 children. She had 3 grandchildren who she loved dearly.



Valerie is survived by her daughters, Sarah Turner and Rachel (Randy) Shockey; grandchildren, Carmandy, Madison, and Cameron; 5 siblings, Jennifer (Rob) Easterling, David Blevins, Julie (Butch) Spencer, Chris Blevins, and Jon Blevins, and dear friends; Susie Lawson and Johnna (John) Medley. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Jacob; her brother, Mark; and her parents.



Valerie was a kind and caring person who always thought of others. As an organ and tissue donor Valerie was able to give 2 individuals the gift of sight and in a final act of selflessness, chose to donate her body to Wright State University for medical research. At her request, instead of a funeral, the family will be having a Celebration of Life in her honor, with a private burial at a later date.

