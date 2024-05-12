Turner, Robert Lee



TURNER, Robert Lee, age 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2024. He was a retired tool maker and an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce M., parents, Louis S. & Muriel Turner, 2 infant granddaughters; siblings, Muriel Curry, Carolyn Mountjoy, Judy Kiger, Mary Trisel, Keith Turner and Loren Turner. Robert is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Danae & George Marsh; sons, Kenneth Turner and Darwin Turner; sisters, Bonnie (Dion) Kiger, Kathy Hill, and Joy Hill; brothers, Louis (Ealon) Turner, James (Ruth Ann) Turner, Phillip (Judy) Turner, and Steve (Lisa) Turner; grandchildren, Daniel Marsh, Emily & Michael Cameron, Jaemyson & Haylyn Erwin; great grandson, Memphis Cameron; other relatives & friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 AM until service time. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or Ohio Valley Hospice in Robert's memory.



