TUCKER, Kenneth Allen



Kenneth Allen Tucker, age 74 of Monroe, passed away Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. Ken was born August 2, 1947, in Middletown, the son of the late Robert and Helen (Patterson) Tucker. He served in the National Guard, worked for Valley Sheet Metal and later founded Tucker Heating & Air Conditioning in 1988. Ken served as President of Air Conditioning Contractors of Ohio, on the Ohio Construction Industry Licensing Board for 20 years, and on Joint Apprentice Training Program Board. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America for over 20 years, involved in Soap Box Derby, was a Knothole coach and a member of the Middletown Optimist Club and Madison Lions Club. Ken was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, Middletown, where he served as a Trustee and Usher as well as on many boards. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn R. (Fry) Tucker; two sons, Scott Allen (wife, Jennifer) Tucker and Robert Allen (wife, Noelle) Tucker; three grandchildren, Ty Allen Tucker, Lynzee (Phil) Flynn and Sydnee Banks; and two great-grandchildren, Addison Flynn and Christian Flynn.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Reverend John Wagner officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at the Woodside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Trustees or P.A.W.S. of Butler County.

