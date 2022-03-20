TROUTT, Norman S.



Age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Norman was a SMSGT with the U.S. Air Force for 23 years. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Troutt. Norman is survived by his wife,



Cherie M.; daughter, Diana L. Troutt of Riverside; son and daughter-in-law, Randy L. and Kimberly A. Troutt of Trotwood; 5 sisters; 1 brother; grandchildren, Stephanie,



Michelle, Jay, and Amanda. Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Jay McMillen



officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 5-7 PM.

