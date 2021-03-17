TRIPLOI, Leonard

TRIPOLI, Leonard "Len"



On Friday March 12, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, Leonard (Len) Tripoli (81) of Hamilton, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by the comfort and love of his family. Len was born



August 6, 1939, to B. Carl (Bud) and Jeanette (Dattillo) Tripoli in Pittsburgh, PA, where the family lived for six years before moving to Hamilton where they later welcomed Len's younger brother, Philip.



Len was preceded in death by his parents, B. Carl (Bud) and Jeanette (Dattillo) Tripoli. He is survived by his sweetheart, Roberta (Bobbie) Russo; his brother, Philip (Barbara) Tripoli; 3 children, Fredrica (Robert) Heflin, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Bowling and Leonard (Olivia) Tripoli; 9 grandchildren, Alexandra



(Brady) Nori, Ian Heflin, Victoria (Cody) Dunkin, Cole Heflin, Gabriel (Sarah Hamm) Tripoli, Tyler Tripoli, Maddex Tripoli,



Isabella Tripoli and Talulah Tripoli; 6 great-grandchildren,



Emma Zancan, Luca, Stella and Nico Nori, Liam and Otis



Tripoli; and several wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews.



A one-hour visitation will take place Saturday, March 20th from 9:30-10:30am at Brown Dawson Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, followed by an 11:00 mass at St. Julie Billiart, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.



