TORTORIELLO, Lucy Celia



Lucy Celia Tortoriello, age 79 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elsie (Lee) Pease, and sister, Linda McCormick. Lucy is survived by her children, Paul (Kristin) Tortoriello, Michelle Schmitz, and Nicholette Vicol; 10



grandchildren, Max, Raymond, Vincent, Kitty, Luke, Paul, Frankie, Anthony, Christian, and Liliana; 3 great-



grandchildren, Raymond, Victoria, and Rook; special nieces, Tonya (Rose) McCormick and Collette Smith; as well as



numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at



Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

