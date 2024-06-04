Todhunter, Thomas N.



Thomas N. "Tom" Todhunter, 82, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Hearth and Home. He was born on September 29, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Thrasher) Todhunter. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of over 57 years, Mary (Burke) Todhunter; daughter, Julie (Bill) Trudo; sons, John Todhunter and James (Amy) Todhunter; grandchildren, Michael and Katie Trudo and Reid Todhunter; sisters, Patricia Butz and Marilyn Johnston; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Rick Haggard; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Tom attended St. Bernards Elementary School and was a 1960 graduate from Catholic Central High School. He served for 6 years in the United States Army Reserves and retired after 41 years from International Harvester. Tom has been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church since 1966 and had sang in the choir. He loved gardening and was especially fond of travelling to many locations with his wife. Being with his family was his greatest joy whether it was playing cards and games or attending the grandkids school activities and sporting events. He lived for his family and always went above and beyond for their needs. He was truly a man with a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by those who were blessed to have know him. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Urbana with inurnment to follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Tom's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Hearth and Home for their loving care and also thank Hospice of Dayton for their kindness and support. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tom may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of Walter & Lewis Funeral Home where condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



