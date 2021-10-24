THROCKMORTON,



Don Verner



79, of Springfield went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2021. He was born October 1, 1942, in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Francis A. and Mary Jane (Corwin) Throckmorton. Don



retired as a civilian base contractor from WPAFB. He was a devoted and over 50-year member of Southgate Baptist Church. Don loved teaching Sunday School and was an avid swimmer. He loved to play pool and was also exceptionally talented at it. Along with these hobbies he enjoyed biking, camping and being outside especially when its with his precious family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Cheryl (Hess) Throckmorton, his children: Rachel (Mitch) Meisner, Johanna (David) Henderson, Rebekah Lorain, and Daniel (Sarah) Throckmorton; siblings: Rex (Barb) Throckmorton and Ann (Keith) Wiant; grandchildren: Martin, Keirstyn, Katelynn, Mason, Kalyssa, Daniel,



Caleb, Micah, Emily, Taylor, Allie, and Reese. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5-7:00 p.m. in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held October 29th at 11:00 am in Southgate Baptist Church with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



