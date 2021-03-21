THOMPSON, Rachel Gladys



Age 87 of New Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born in Inez, KY, on November 19, 1933, to her parents Charles H. and Elizabeth (Copley) Fluty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 5 siblings, William "Bill" Fluty, Jay Fluty, Jack Fluty, Sherma Wilson, Gail Walker. Rachel is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dale Thompson; brother, Charles "Chuck" Fluty; son, Rick (Jackie) Thompson; daughter, Robin (Nick) Minnich; 4 grandchildren, Charley (Trisha) Thompson, Aaron Morgan, Brandon Thompson, and Rachael Minnich; 2 great-granddaughters, Ayla Lunsford, and Kaydence Thompson. Gladys loved all her nieces and nephews, especially Dawn Etter, Leah Barone, and Tony Walker. Gladys had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by so many. She always had a pot of coffee ready for her friends and family. Her passing will leave a huge void in our lives but we will cherish her memory forever. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm with funeral to follow at 1:00pm on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon.



Interment will follow the service at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Gladys.



