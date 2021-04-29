X

THOMAS, Richard

THOMAS, Jr., Richard

Eugene "Dick"

Age 73, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on

Sunday, April 25, 2021, in his home. He was born in Springfield on March 18, 1948, to

parents, Richard and Norma Jean (Gueth) Thomas, Sr. Dick was self-employed as a land

surveyor for more than 50 years, serving Clark County and the surrounding community. He enjoyed reading, fishing, and boating. Dick is survived by his wife, Bertha Jo; his children, Richard (Angel) Thomas and Katherine Thomas; his brother, William Thomas; his grandchildren, Everett, Justice, and Alexander; and his great-granddaughter, Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dick will be interred in a small, private ceremony on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Online condolences may be left for the

family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory.




