THOMAS, Joseph S.



85, of Riverside, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Phyllis; sons Mike and



Kevin. Joe is survived by his children Lori McConnaughey,



Debbie Eckley, Allen (Holly) Thomas, Shelley (Mark) Brant,



Jennifer (Greg) Buchholz, 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family will have a private service.