Thomas, Brian Todd





In Memory Of



Brian Todd Thomas



2/2/1988 - 4/4/2021



It broke my heart to lose you,



but you did not go alone.



A part of me went with you,



the day God called you home.



A million times I've thought of you, a million times I've cried. If love could have saved you, you never would have died. His love will live within me and I will always weep,



for my Son I loved so dearly, but yet I could not keep.



Fly Free and at Peace Our Angel Till We Meet!!



From your Immediate as well as Extended Family



And all those who Loved You!!

