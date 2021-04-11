X

Thomas, Brian Todd

In Memory Of

Brian Todd Thomas

2/2/1988 - 4/4/2021

It broke my heart to lose you,

but you did not go alone.

A part of me went with you,

the day God called you home.

A million times I've thought of you, a million times I've cried. If love could have saved you, you never would have died. His love will live within me and I will always weep,

for my Son I loved so dearly, but yet I could not keep.

Fly Free and at Peace Our Angel Till We Meet!!

From your Immediate as well as Extended Family

And all those who Loved You!!



