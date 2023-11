Thobe, Urban Albert "Corky"



Dayton/Oakwood native and beloved Father, Husband and friend, Urban A. Thobe passed away on Thursday night. He was 87. Funeral Mass & Luncheon details: Saturday, November 4, St. Anne's Catholic Church, 120 Ela St, Barrington, IL.



Visitation (closed casket) 10am Mass at 11am, then cemetery.



Celebrate Daddy lunch and open bar at McGonigal's Irish Pub, 105 S. Cook Street, Barrington, the Loft Room, 3rd floor from 1pm - 5pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com