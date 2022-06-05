TEWS, Carl Louis



Age 77, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held 2PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd., Dayton, OH 45429. Reception to follow. Entombment in David's Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit



