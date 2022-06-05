springfield-news-sun logo
TEWS, Carl

TEWS, Carl Louis

Age 77, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held 2PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd., Dayton, OH 45429. Reception to follow. Entombment in David's Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

