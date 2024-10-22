Testas, Leon James



Leon James Testas 89 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2024 at home with his family at his side. Leon was born June 19, 1935 in Bulger, PA to the late Leon Louis and Elizabeth (Sterckle) Testas. Also preceding him in death are his daughter Rebecca Testas in 1989, granddaughter Rebecca Winslow and brother Charles Testas. Leon leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 67 years, Lydia (Buckwalter) Testas, children Kimber Testas, Sherry (Brian) Winslow, Lydia (Joe) Edwards, Chuck (Kimberly) Testas, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation at Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, 3377 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, Thursday October 24 starting at 10:00 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 with Pastor B.J. Newman presiding. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Leon may be made to Kirkmont Presbyterian Church or Gospel Mission, 64 Burns Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45402 (gmission.org). To share a special memory of Leon with his family and read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



