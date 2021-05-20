TAYLOR, Vincent E.



Of Dale Hollow Lake, KY, died on April 27, 2021. Born on October 10, 1933, in Franklin, Ohio, he was the son of the late Virgil E. and Dorothy J. (Lindsey) Taylor. Vince was one of four brothers, Bernard (Fuzz), Charles (Chuck), and David (Butch). Vince was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Myrna I. (Smallwood) Taylor in 2019, and his son Gregory K. Taylor in 1977. Vince is survived by many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, other loving family, many friends, fellow worshipers in the Church of Christ, and colleagues from the Middletown Works machine shop. In 1952 Vince graduated from West Elkton High School and began his machinist



apprenticeship at Armco (AK Steel), where he worked until 1995. Vince earned a reputation as being able to fix anything, and he was always building something, from the small (birdhouses) to the large (the family home). Vince and Myrna



retired to Dale Hollow Lake where they took daily walks and enjoyed hosting friends and family. They especially loved



having their great-grandchildren visit the warm, clear waters of the lake, where the kids would take turns sitting on Vince's lap to drive the boat. The family is hosting a memorial at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio, on Sunday, May 23rd, 2-6 PM. Food and fellowship to follow at the white pavilion across from the cemetery.

