TAYLOR, Marian "Peggy"



Marian "Peggy" Taylor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on April 29th, 2022, at age 88.



Marian had been staying in Florida at the time of her



passing.



Marian grew up in Dayton, Ohio, with her parents Milton and Willie Johnson and two



sisters June and Evelyn. She graduated from Wilbur Wright High School. Marian married Robert Taylor October 16, 1951. They were together until his passing December 12, 1996.



Marian is survived by her daughter Amy and husband Richard Jenkins, her son Stephen and wife Jennifer Taylor, her grandchildren Jeremy Jenkins and girlfriend Melanie Neher,



Christopher and wife Amanda Jenkins, two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Jonah Jenkins, sisters Evelyn Grewe and June Clouse and many nieces and nephews.



Marian loved wildflowers and was passionate about nature conservancy. She volunteered at Cox Arboretum & Glen Helen.



Funeral Services May 24, 10:00 AM, Peace Lutheran Church, Beavercreek. Graveside services Following Church Service at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, Ohio.



Celebration of Life and Lunch provided at Peace Lutheran Church following Graveside.



Marian loved flowers, but the kind you planted. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider



making a donation to: The Glen Helen Nature Preserve, 405 Corry St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

