Taylor, Leroy



Leroy Taylor age 67 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on March 31, 2023 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1955 to Leroy and Mathel (Dick) Taylor in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from Aiken High School. Leroy worked as a Scheduler for Michelman for over 40 years. On February 5, 1977 he married Patricia Handley and together they have to 2 children. Leroy is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Taylor; daughters, Shelby (Tremayne Brown) Taylor and Courtney (Ian Gallant) Bowlsby; 5 grandchildren, Jayden Brown, Joshua and Bella Bowlsby, and Lilly and Aidyn Gallant; his 2 dogs, Zoey and Zander; also many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 12:00 pm until time of funeral service at 2:00 pm, with burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Animal Adoption Foundation (Ross), 2480 Ross Millville Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

