TANGEMAN,



Katherine Ann



Oct. 4, 1937 - Dec. 10, 2021.



Kitty Tangeman passed away Friday morning, December 10, 2021, peacefully at home at the age of 84. She was a bright and sunny force of nature who never failed to light up a room and will be missed by all. She lived a blessed life and was



married to the love of her life, Richard B. (Dick) Tangeman, who preceded her in death on July 31, 2008. Kitty is also



preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Josephine



Ferguson, sister Mary Jo Rock and brother-in-law Robert L. Rock. She is survived by her eldest son, Rick of Dayton and his children Hunter (24) and Alexandra (20), daughter Elizabeth Pickrel and her husband Ben of Houston, Texas, their children Katherine (22), Bridgette (18) and Grant (16), son Travis and his wife Tracey (Ballard) of Toledo, Ohio and their daughter Bryn (13). Kitty was born October 4, 1937, in Anderson,



Indiana, the youngest daughter of Ralph and Josephine



Ferguson. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Elementary and High School and after graduation, attended Indiana University. She was employed by the Anderson Loan Association



before moving to Dayton, Ohio, where she then worked at the Third National Bank. Kitty served as an officer in The R.B. Tangeman Co, Inc. She had a lifelong commitment to public service and was a member of The Junior League of Dayton, Ohio, served on several community boards and volunteered at The Little Exchange in Oakwood for many years. Kitty was a longtime member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church and the Dayton Country Club. She and her family have enjoyed a



second residence in Northern Michigan on Lake Charlevoix since 1986. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12 pm on January 13, 2022, at St. Albert the Great Church, 104 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, Ohio 45429. The service will be officiated by Fr. Chris Worland. Friends and family will be received at Dayton Country Club, 555 Kramer Rd., Oakwood, OH, 45419, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Memory of Kitty to The Little Exchange, 45 Park Avenue, Dayton, OH, 45419. Online donations are also



accepted at www.thelittleexchange.org.



Arrangements entrusted to the Westbrock Funeral Home

