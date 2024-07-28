Tangeman, Janet S.



TANGEMAN, JANET S. Age 94, a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away July 22, 2024. Janet is survived by her daughters: Peggy and Cheryl (Jim); grandchildren: David, Tracy (Randy) and Taylor; great-grandchildren: Morgan, Isaac and Heidi; and great-great grandchild: Noah. She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly and Cecilia, and sister-in-law, Bobbie. She retired in 1992 from Pitney Bowes after 37 years there.



Janet's passions were reading and learning about everything. She was also a great art lover. Janet was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her. She will be greatly missed.



Janet's family wishes to express sincere thanks for the many kindnesses shown to her by the staff of One Lincoln Park.



In accordance with Janet's wishes, services will be private. If you wish to honor Janet, please give a book to a child.



