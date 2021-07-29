SWOPE, Thomas W.



Age 77, passed away on July 22, 2021, Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Born in Newark, Ohio. Raised in Zanesville, Ohio. Lived in the Dayton area, for over 60 years. Preceded in death by his parents Helen and Harold Swope as well as his younger brother Robert D Swope. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Theresa (nee Good, Waldren), stepson Charles, stepdaughters Maria (Trevor), Theresa Katie (Tim) and step-grandchildren Michael, Jerome and Anna. His body was donated to Wright State School of Medicine. There will not be a memorial service.

