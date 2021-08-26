SWONGER, Sondra A.



86, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Oakwood Village. She was born November 18, 1934, in Springfield, the daughter of Glenn and Marjorie (Shirey)



Terry. Sondra worked as a self-employed accountant for many years. She was a 1952 graduate of Springfield High School and was a member of St. John's



Lutheran Church. Survivors



include 2 children and spouses, Kathy and Jim Day, Springfield and Glenn and Dawn Swonger, Tampa, FL; six grandchildren, Trent, Cara, Nicole, Ryan, Ronald and Jessica; 7 great-grandchildren, Teagan, Ardyn, Tenley, Cailynn, Sloane, Raelynn and Bexley; one brother, Charles "Skip" and Patty Terry. She was preceded in death by her



husband Ronald in 2016; her father, Glenn Terry and her mother and stepfather, Marjorie and John Dersch. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Oakwood Memory Care for their wonderful care. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.

