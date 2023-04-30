Swisher, Andrew Leland



Andrew Leland Swisher



May 13, 1972 - April 12, 2023



To know Andy was to love him; if you were blessed enough to be loved by Andy, you were loved. Andrew Leland Swisher was born on May 13, 1972, to Pamela (Leland) and Trace Swisher of Dayton, Ohio. Pam and Trace were so excited to welcome Andrew into the world. As the first grandchild to both sets of grandparents, he was pretty special, but that didn't last long because two and a half years later his sister, Caroline, was born and he became a brother. Brotherhood came naturally to Andy. The role of protecting his sister was taken very seriously, even going as far as telling the entire high school football team in the huddle that "nobody dates my sister." He also took on the role of protecting his cousins David and Lizz who were more like siblings. This idea of being a "protector" carried over into many facets of Andy's life. He attended Oakwood High School, in Dayton, Ohio where he participated in lots of sports, but his two favorites were baseball and football. In football, he earned the position of offensive lineman. Fitting, as his job in this position was to protect the quarterback. This idea of "brotherhood" was apparent here as well, forming long-lasting friendships that would carry him into adulthood. After high school, he attended Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio. He redshirted on the football team that year. He then decided to move to Gunnison, CO where he would continue his education and athletic career at Western State of Colorado. Andy never had trouble making friends and quickly bonded with a group of rowdy, fun-loving, cowboys there in Colorado. His quick wit and charismatic personality made him the life of the party. ALL the parties. In the small town of Gunnison, everybody knew Andy by name. While at Western State he majored in Criminal Justice. He wanted to become a police officer to protect and serve. He accomplished this goal by moving to Oklahoma for his first police gig. He stayed there for a couple of years and eventually landed his dream job in Casper, Wyoming in 1998. He entered the Casper PD with badge number 103. The "brotherhood" he formed in this position would take him to the last day of his life. This team was very important to him, and he made that clear. He protected and served Casper with the PD through 2001 when a back injury on the job ended his career. He also did a stent in Mills and as a State Trooper, but his loyalties always seemed to lie with his Casper team where he was known as one of the "Three Amigos" including John Hatcher and Steve Freel. During this time, Andy became an uncle. This added a whole new level of "protector" to his life. He acquired a niece by marriage, Juli, and a niece by birth, Leland (Squiggy), who was born in 2000. He took this new role to the next level. He had a little practice with his partner John Hatcher's first daughter Taylor, but now it was game on. He was able to be in the room while his second niece was born, Parker, in 2001. This may have traumatized him, but he was right there to watch her enter the world. His third niece, Quinci, and fourth niece Drew, his namesake, followed. He loved them immensely and the feeling was reciprocated. Having Andy around always meant there was lots of laughter and fun. In 2002 he changed his career path going to work for his father at White's Mountain Motors in the body shop. The theme of "brotherhood" stood here as well because he was inclusive of everyone. He loved hanging out with the mechanics, and the salesmen and making the ladies upstairs laugh. This career took him to many places. Dayton, OH, Gillette, WY, Kimble NE, and Texas. During his time in Nebraska, he met his wife, Becky (Cover), and they married in 2016. This gave Andy a new and different sense of "protector" as Becky had two children. This new role of Dad was very special to Andy. While I know he would say he wasn't perfect at it, he loved Justin and Jessica with his whole heart as well as Justin's wife Gabby and their two sons. After several years in the car business, Andy ventured into oil sales and stayed with this until his passing. Andy was a big man. He lived big and he loved big. He would give you the shirt off his back, and if you needed him, he was there. Family was his everything and if you knew and loved him, you were family. He was an "Uncle" to many. He loved your children. He was silly and fun and all kids gravitated toward him. They were safe and felt protected by him and tended to get away with a lot more than their parents would let them get away with, including Eggo Waffles and root beer for breakfast, right Hurley girls? He brought laughter and joy to so many. Many who loved him were by his side as he transitioned into Heaven on April 12, 2023. While it upset him for his loved ones to see him in a weakened state, we all stood by his side. It went like this .



John Hatcher (badge number 104) placed his hand on Andy's chest:



"103?"



-----



"104 I'll take the watch from here"



You best believe he will continue to watch over us as his whole life motto was to protect and serve. Think of him often. Call on him when you need him or just miss him. He will be there. We are all blessed to have known such a man as Andrew Leland Swisher.



Andy is survived by his wife Becky Swisher, his children Justin(Gabby) Whitebear and Jessica Whitebear, mother, Pamela Swisher, father, Trace B. Swisher, his sister Caroline(Jerry) Mooren, and nieces Juli (Colby) Fowles, Leland, Parker, Quinci, and Drew Mooren, his Aunt and Uncle, Liza and Jeff Leland and cousins, Elizabeth (Brendan) Rhoads, and David (Laura) Leland. He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Helen and Gerald Leland, his paternal grandparents, Mary Jane and William Swisher, and his nephew, Colten M. Mooren



A Celebration of Andy's life will be held at Highland Park Community Church in Casper, Wyoming on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 5 p.m.



A LIVESTREAM will be available to watch the celebration from afar at:



Search: YouTube.com Highland Park Community Church Livestream



*Will be on 10 minutes before the service



A Celebration of Andy's life will also be held at Marion's Pizza at 711 Shroyer Rd. in Dayton, Ohio on May 20th, 2023 from 4pm  7pm. Dayton is where he was born and raised and Marion's was Andy's favorite food growing up so we invite anyone that knew him to come share stories.



In Lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the Andrew L. Swisher - "A-103 Has the Watch" Fund, set up at the Wyoming Community Foundation. Donations may be mailed to Wyoming Community Foundation, 1472 N. 5th Street, Laramie. WY 82702

