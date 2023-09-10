Sweet, Donna

SWEET (Brown), Donna Jean



DONNA JEAN (BROWN) SWEET, age 98, of Springfield, passed away on September 5, 2023, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born on December 5, 1924, the daughter of Edgar and Lelah (Ferneau) Brown. Donna retired from the Elliott Company after 35 years of service. She and her husband Gerry enjoyed the Springfield Antique Car Club, were generous members of the Animal Welfare League and loved spending winters in Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 47 years, Gerald Sweet. Her loving presence will be greatly missed by her family, including her sister, Edwina Jackson, along with several nieces and nephews. In honor of her late husband, she has given a legacy to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Donna's family would like to sincerely thank Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the loving care they provided. Private graveside services were held for the immediate family on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

