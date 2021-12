SUMLIN, Jessie R.



Age 49 of Dayton, departed November 18, 2021. Jessie is survived by loving family and friends. Walk through Visitation 10 AM, followed by



service 11:00 AM, Thursday,



December 2, 2021, at Prayer Garden Church of God In Christ, 600 Shiloh Springs Rd.



Interment West Memory



Gardens.



HHRoberts.com