STURNI, Charles Wesley "Chuck"



90, of Fairborn, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Charles was born on November 15, 1931, the son of Frank and Hazel Sturni of Seward, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Johnstown Central High School in 1950. After four years of service, Charles was honorably discharged a Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force in 1954, which included time at Wright-Patterson AFB, and Kadena AFB, Okinawa. Charles was well known throughout the Fairborn and Dayton areas through his business, Sturni Construction Company. Charles was an avid golfer, gardener, and enjoyed reading and spending time with his family. Charles was also known for his gentle ways, love of life, patriotism, and good humor.



On December 29, 1953, Charles married Edna Gillette of Fairborn, at the First Presbyterian Church then located on Grand Avenue in Fairborn. Charles and Edna resided at their farmhouse located near Fairborn which they remodeled extensively. For over forty years, Charles played golf with a standing foursome including Hank Apel, Bill Monroe, and Bob Ritchie, who may remember his hole-in-one at Reid Park South in June 2015. Charles is survived by his wife, Edna (Gillette) Sturni, his son, Michael Sturni of Xenia, daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Tom Riffle of Fairborn, and his grandsons, Ryan and John Riffle. Charles was preceded in death by his son, Frank Wesley Sturni, and his grandson, Christopher Sturni.



A graveside memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Enon Cemetery in Enon, Ohio. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Chuck's family with his final wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton, (937)256-4490, hospiceofdayton.org.

