Strome, Joyce A.



Joyce A. Strome, age 85, of Union, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2024. She was born on February 17, 1939, to the late Ralph and Vina H. (Funderburg) Strome in New Carlisle, Ohio. As a member of the Union United Methodist Church, Joyce stood as a role model for compassion, hard work, and grace throughout her lifetime. She proudly served as Teller, Head Teller, Branch Manager, and Assistant Vice President at National City Bank for 27 years. Following her career, she took on the important role of caregiver, becoming a bonus grandparent to many children throughout the community who lovingly consider her family. Most of all, Joyce enjoyed spending time with her partner of 63 years, Linda. From collecting coins, money trinkets, and anything blue to watching football (the Ohio State and Bengals, of course!) and her favorite soap, Days of Our Lives, Joyce contradicted and complimented Linda perfectly in every way. A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) with a Visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Inurnment will follow her service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union United Methodist Church (222 Shaw Rd, Union, OH 45322) in Joyce's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



