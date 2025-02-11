Stoutenborough, Carol

Stoutenborough (Evans), Carol "Red"



Carol J. "Red" (Evans) Stoutenborough, age 82, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away, Sunday February 9, 2025, with loving family by her side. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 24, 1942, daughter of the late LoDema F. (Shank) and Clarence E. Evans. She graduated from Germantown High School ~ Class of 60 and was Class President; and was a member of Germantown Methodist Church. Carol was a creator, writer, and performer of the Germantown Rescue Squad Musicals for more than 25 years. Many knew her as the Avon "Ding Dong" Lady, Lunch Lady, and Grandma Carol. She was an avid Valley View Spartan supporter and enjoyed being a scout leader. Her greatest joy was family, friendships, traveling and camping. In addition to her husband of 57 years, Melvin H. "Stoutie" Stoutenborough (2017), she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack E. Evans (2012). Carol is survived by 2 daughters, Susan Guffey, and Jill (Steve) Dickson; her son Terry (Jill) Stoutenborough; 7 grandchildren; Brian (Emma) Guffey, Kyle Guffey, Tyler (Thea Coleman) Stoutenborough, Leah (Joseph) Bunger, Andrew Dickson, Abigail (fiancé Ross Cornett), and Adam Dickson; her great-grandson Jaxson Bunger ~ plus one on the way; her sister Joyce (Evans ~ and the late Jim) Ellison; numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. A special thank you to her caregivers and hospice nurses. A Visitation will be held 5  8 p.m., Thursday February 13, 2025, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, where the Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Gary Wheeler officiating. The burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Valley View Music Boosters (memo VVPAC) ~ for the new VVHS Theatre Event Center. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



