STOFFREGEN, Paul L.



Age 83, of Eaton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton. He was born November 6, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Charlotte Stoffregen. Paul was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and attended Florida State University, as part of the men's swim team. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Eaton, Ohio. Paul was a salesman, sales manager and plant manager for Westvaco in Eaton, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Robert Stoffregen, sister Jane Hooper, and son Kenneth (Carolyn) Stoffregen. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Martha Good Ernst of Eaton; sons Paul (Susan) and Andrew (Deborah) Stoffregen; stepsons Michael (Gail), Rodney (Tami), Daniel (Douglas), and Andrew (Gretchen) Good; sisters Joan



Klepinger and Janet Clift; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, Hospice of Dayton, and Grace Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by



visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

