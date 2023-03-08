Steinke (Schermbeck), Dorothy M



Steinke, Dorothy M. age 97 passed away March 5, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born on July 31, 1925 in Newport, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Elizabeth Schermbeck.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Earl; son Kenneth; and she was also preceded in death by her 2 sisters and 1 brother.



She is survived by her special niece Judy (Jerry) Maberry and family of Dayton, grandchildren Tim (Yasmin) Steinke of Owasso, OK and Melissa Steinke of Brookville; 4 great grandchildren Logan (Kaitlann) Shell of Springfield, Morgan Shell of Brookville, Rio and Maxim of Owasso, OK; sister-in-law Dorothy Ann Webber; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



A Funeral Service will be held 1pm Friday March 10, 2023 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends 11am until time of the service at the funeral home. Immediately following will be an entombment at Royal Oak Mausoleum. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

