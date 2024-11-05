Stang, Frances B.



Frances B. Stang, age 83 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Frances was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 12, 1941 to Howard Burtis and Valeria (Reed) Burtis. She worked at Thom McAn Shoe Store, Max Stacy Flower Shop, and Bowling Realty. Frances attended Grace United Methodist Church for many years and was involved with childrens ministries as well as the choir. She was a current member of Darrtown United Methodist Church. Frances was a co-leader with Hospice of Cincinnati Grief Support Groups for many years, and she was an avid volunteer for many different committes. Frances is survived by her daughter, Maria (Jeff) Miller; stepdaughter, Dixie (Jack) Ward; brother, Neil (Rosemary) Burtis; sister, Linda (John) Hogan; sister-in-law, Dixie Sunderhaus; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis P. Stang; stepdaughter, Denice (Dave) Sositko; and brother-in-law, George Stang. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Frances' name can be made to Darrtown United Methodist Church in Oxford, Ohio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Cincinnati, especially Sherry Brooks, and friends Carolyn Retherford and Mary Carol Cooper.



