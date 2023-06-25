Staley, Nancy C.



Age 86, of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 21 2023. She was born on December 1, 1936 in Hamilton, the daughter of Cecil and Millson (Wilson) Gwaltney. Nancy graduated from Taft High School and then Miami University with a bachelors in Education. She married John R. Staley in 1962 in Alexandra, VA. Nancy was a teacher in Ohio and also taught overseas for several years. Later in life, she became a certified gemologist. She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2008, her step-brother, Joseph C. Gwaltney and sister-in-law, Millie Gwaltney. Nancy is survived by her son, John Richard Staley, Jr., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Pastor Brent Dearnell officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 until the time of the service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral