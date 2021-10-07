STAHL, Phyllis Lorraine



92, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Welfred A. Stahl; her three sons, Thomas, John, and Charles "Chuck"; her parents, Morrison and Kathleen; and her brother, Roger. Phyllis is survived by five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special friend, Donna Ables. Phyllis had two pet companions, Tuffy and Shiloh, who were always by her side.



Phyllis was raised by her grandparents, William and Alma Tirey, starting at age 5. She worked at Elder-Beerman's, but mostly spent time as a wife, mother, homemaker, and grandmother. Phyllis and Welfred loved to camp, fish, and travel,



living 23 years in Florida.



Visitation will be held from 11 am - 1 pm on Sunday, October 10 at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH, 45432, with a service at 1 pm the same day. A private interment will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, OH, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of



America c/o Dave Fuch.

