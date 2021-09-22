STAHL, Michael "Mike"



Age 74 of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Saturday morning, September 18, 2021.



He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 26, 1946.



He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur J. and Florence E. Stahl, Sister and Brother-in-law Kathy and Danny VanMeter, his Mother and



Father-in-law, Robert E. And Donna J. O'Bryan, and his Brother-in-law Ken O'Bryan. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy Stahl of 50 years, his very



beloved Children, Donna M. Hill (Chris Bereda), Amy M. Stahl, Michael R. Stahl (Christine) and his precious Grandchildren, Kyle Hill, Gabby Bereda, Addy Bereda, Maggie Stahl and Julia Stahl.



He is also survived by his Brothers Chris Stahl (Kim), Jeff Stahl (Laura), his Brothers-in-law Dan O'Bryan, Jim O'Bryan (Carol), Sister-in-law (Lori O'Bryan), numerous loving Nieces, Nephews, and Great-Nieces/Nephews, who were all so important in his life and very special to him, and the best friends and neighbors anyone could ask for.



Mike attended St. Helen grade school, and Carroll High School and graduated from Stebbins High School in 1965. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy for 4 years where he spent his time on the USS Tallahatchie County stationed in Naples, Italy and San Diego, California, until his honorable



discharge in 1969. He then continued his higher education at Wright State University and received various work related



certifications from MIT.



Upon returning home, he started working at Ohio Bell and continued his career in Telecommunications as a Senior



Systems Design Specialist at Cincinnati Bell, AT&T, Lucent Technologies, Avaya, NACR and Converge One. After a long,



successful career, he retired in 2019.



His love of sports naturally lead him to coach his children in football and softball, and helped him pave the way to become a Grade school, Jr. High and Highschool Varsity referee in football and basketball from 1980 to 2003. He also worked multiple Varsity playoff games in both sports. He was a member of the OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) for many years where he acted as the rules interpreter for several Southern Ohio referee associations, and later taught basketball officiating classes at Sinclair Community College for 8 years and football for 6 years.



He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed watching the games and was very quick to spot the penalties before they were even called by the games referees. He was our very own play by play guy.



He was a man of many hobbies and one of his favorites was fishing and spending time at his lake house on Lake Erie. He looked forward to the many fishing trips he took with family and friends. He was also a member of the Milton Athletic Club where he enjoyed weekly lunches with his friends.



He loved old cars and going to car shows and was especially proud to show off the 1956 Chevy Bel Air, that he and his buddies spent hours/weeks/months/years restoring. He also was in the beginning stages of restoring his brother in laws 1955 Chevy.



His biggest passion however was his family. He loved his Wife and 3 Children beyond measure and was so proud of their



accomplishments. He was blessed with a wonderful Daughter-in-law and soon to be Son-in-law. He completely adored his 5 precious Grandchildren and, nothing put a smile on his face faster than when they walked in the door and yelled "Hi Papoo, we're here." Their hugs and kisses meant the world to him! He loved taking them on vacations and could sit for hours and just watch the fun they were having. He once said "I am a very lucky man. I couldn't ask for any better."



He was larger than life to us…a very wise and smart man, who could do most anything. He was a mentor to so many, and a genuine friend, and he gave us a wonderful legacy to carry on.



Rest In Peace sweet man and until we meet again, you will always be in our hearts with love.



Friends and family may visit from 5-8 pm on Thursday, September 23 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering (Masks will be required). Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Friday, September 24 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420. He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Dayton Children's Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.

