Sprouse, Jonathan

May 16, 2022

SPROUSE, Jonathan W.

Age 61, of Dayton passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his

parents James M. Sprouse and Virginia F. Harrah. He is survived by his son Jon W. Sprouse Jr., 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Jonathan was a foreman for Ferguson Construction Company of Dayton. He very much

enjoyed working with his hands and building things. A Gathering of Friends and

Family will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the

Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. On line condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

