SPROUSE, Jonathan W.



Age 61, of Dayton passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his



parents James M. Sprouse and Virginia F. Harrah. He is survived by his son Jon W. Sprouse Jr., 4 brothers and 2 sisters.



Jonathan was a foreman for Ferguson Construction Company of Dayton. He very much



enjoyed working with his hands and building things. A Gathering of Friends and



Family will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the



Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd.



