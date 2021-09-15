SPRINGER, Rickie

SPRINGER, Jr., Rickie Lee



46 of Springfield, passed away September 13, 2021, in his



residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on November 29, 1974, the son of Rickie Lee and Elizabeth Jewel Springer, Sr. Rickie was working for Dole in the maintenance department. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, playing poker and bowling. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Roseann Wells and Rhonda Springer. Survivors include his children Rickie L. (Cheyenne) Springer, III,



Lesley Springer and Boulder Zahn; uncle/stepdad Donald



(Melissa Rose) Larie; brother Brian (Aimee) Springer; grandchildren Dakota and Cherokee; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services to honor Rickie will be Thursday at 7:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF and DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Rev. James Riley of Grace Baptist Church officiating. Family and friends may call from 5:00PM until time of services. Burial will take place in Spring Bank Cemetery, Chillicothe, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



