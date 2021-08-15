SPARKS, James C.



"Curtis"



Age 90, of Brookville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord August 12, 2021. He was born May 9, 1931, in Grahn, KY. He was preceded in death by his father Minard Dewell Sparks and mother Kate (Jessee) Sparks. 3 brothers - Burl Sparks, Gale Sparks and Gurvin Sparks, and 3 sisters - Ella Pruitt,



Marcella Prater and Bernice Wise.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Mary Sue (Littleton) Sparks. Sisters-in-law Ernestine Sparks and Madelyn Sparks. 4 Children - George (Edith) Sparks of Grayson, KY. Greg (Debbie) Sparks of Englewood, OH. Ruth (Darrel) Schick and Katie (Mel) King, both of Brookville, Ohio. 9 Grandchildren – Ben (Angela) Sparks, Bobby (Melissa) Sparks, Lindsey (Matt) Gonzalez, Grayson (Carlie) Schick, Hannah (Corey) Kuchers, Carter Schick, Lydia (Seth) Yoder, Maddie (Chad) McCoy and Spencer (Katie) Schick, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous neices and nephews.



After serving in the Korean War, Curtis and Sue relocated to Dayton, Ohio, to start a family. He was employed at NCR Corp for 17 years and retired from Miami Valley RTA as a bus driver after 20 years. He accepted Christ as his savior in 1975 and was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren's countless sporting events and music/dance recitals. He also enjoyed



gardening and watching college basketball rooting for his



beloved Kentucky Wildcats. He was an honorable, tenderhearted man of quiet faith. He lived out his faith by loving his family and others well with simple but meaningful kindnesses too many to mention. He was also a masterful storyteller.



Visitation and Funeral services will be held at Crestview Baptist Church in Clayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 17.



Viewing will be between 5:00-7:00 with the service following at 7:00. There will also be services on Saturday, August 21 in Grayson, KY. Viewing at 12:00 and service at 1:00.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home of Brookville, Ohio, and Sparks Funeral



Home of Grayson, KY.

