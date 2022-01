SMTIH, Ruby

SMITH, Ruby Marie



Ruby Marie Smith passed away peacefully in Atlanta, GA., on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the wonderful age of 91. A native of Blackfoot, Virginia, she was raised in Harlan, KY, before moving permanently to Dayton, Ohio, in 1953.



Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Moore of Oregon, beloved husband on 38 years, Charles (C.H.) Smith in 2002 and beloved daughter, Marilyn Bailey Ramey of Atlanta, GA., in 2020.



Surviving are sons: Cliff Bailey, Jr. of Inglewood, California, Mark Smith (Nina) of Columbus, Ohio, and daughter,



Jacquelyn L. Jackson of Dayton, Ohio. Surviving grandchildren: Yolanda Ramey Palmer and Roshaan Ramey (Ebony) of Atlanta, GA, Cliff Bailey III and Brett Bailey of Inglewood, CA., Kristen (Dameon) Proctor of Atlanta, GA., Ryan C. Jackson of Dayton, Ohio; Ashlee Smith and Mark Smith, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Virgil Smith (brother/law) of Dayton, Ohio and many nieces and nephews of the Smith Family and Bailey family. Her "Bestie" from childhood, Myra Miller of Chicago, Illinois, and special nieces, Fran Sherman and Joyce Roberts, both of Dayton, Ohio.



Ruby retired from The Early Learning Tree Childcare Center and was "Granny" to many. She was a long-time member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church until her health prevented her from attending. Ruby was loved by many who counted her as a friend and confidant. A memorial service will be held later in February of 2022.