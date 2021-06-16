SMITH, Samuel David



Samuel David Smith of Kettering, Ohio, aged 65 years, passed away on June 4th, 2021.



Samuel was born in Havre De Grace, Maryland, to Wade Smith and Helen Hoffmaster. He was one of nine siblings.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years Darla L. Smith; Jessica N. Griffiths (daughter); Robert V. Griffiths (son-in-law); Lisa M. Wasser (sister-in-law); Isabella, Jakob, Macie, Elizabeth, Emily, Meganne and Tory (grandchildren); and one great-grandchild, Owen. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. (Westbrock Funeral Home)

