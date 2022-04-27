springfield-news-sun logo
X

SMITH, Norman

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, Norman E.

79, of New Paris, Ohio, died Monday, April 25, 2022.

Norman was proud to be a

Jefferson Bronco, a 1962 graduate of Jefferson Township High School in Dayton, OH. and he excelled in sports and went to the Ohio State finals for 2 years in a row for pole vaulting. Visitation 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 28, Barnes Funeral Home – 220 E. Main St., Eaton, OH. Funeral service 10:00 AM, Friday, April 29, 2022, at the funeral home.

Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eaton

220 East Main Street

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.barnesfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
ULM, Catherine
2
GAVOL, Norbert
3
FRALEY, Mark
4
CAMP, Shirley
5
ARNOLD, Clarence
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top