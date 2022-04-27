SMITH, Norman E.



79, of New Paris, Ohio, died Monday, April 25, 2022.



Norman was proud to be a



Jefferson Bronco, a 1962 graduate of Jefferson Township High School in Dayton, OH. and he excelled in sports and went to the Ohio State finals for 2 years in a row for pole vaulting. Visitation 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 28, Barnes Funeral Home – 220 E. Main St., Eaton, OH. Funeral service 10:00 AM, Friday, April 29, 2022, at the funeral home.



