X

Smith, Joseph

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Smith, Joseph

Joseph R Smith, 87, died peacefully in Dayton Ohio on April 15, 2023. He is survived by his 3 sons: Danny of Surfside Beach SC, Randy of Valdosta Ga, Ron of Wilmington NC, and Terry of Gainesville FL. He is further survived by 4 Brothers and 1 sister, Dan of Corpus Christi TX, Dick of Springfield Ohio, David of Dayton Ohio, Liz Muirhead and Tom Smith of Urbana Ohio. A memorial get together is scheduled at Glickler Funeral Home on Thursday April 20th, 5-7 pm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Washington, Glynn
2
Balfour, Adeline
3
Bass, Beverly
4
Gipson, Constance
5
Hambrick, Ruby
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top