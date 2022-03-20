Hamburger icon
SMITH, Glenn

SMITH, Glenn Charles

Age 67 of GA, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022. Glenn was the past Commander of the American Legion Fabulous 4th District and past commander of Post 69 Reading, Ohio, He worked for Cemical Inc. in Environmental Affairs for over 30 years. Glenn was a 1972 graduate of Stivers High School then served four years in the Navy. He is survived by a sister, Karen E.; a brother and sister-in-law, Frank A. (Sandy) Smith; a niece and her husband, Nicole (John) Fielman; great-niece, Riley Fielman and a great-nephew, John Fielman. The family will

receive friends Monday, March 21 from 11:30-1:30 p.m. at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery.

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

