SMITH, Ernestine



Ernestine Smith, 76 passed away April 28, 2021, in Atlanta. She was born in Dayton, OH, and attended Dunbar H.S. She earned a B.A. Degree from Central State University and was a member of the Eastern Stars. She worked with the Montg. Cnty. Welfare Dept. before embarking on a career in culinary arts. She also worked with SCLC/IMA. She was a member of New Creation Church in Atlanta, and a long-time member of Central Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Annabelle and Robert Defurr; siblings Rosetta,



Richard, and best friend Margaret Byars. Survived by children: James "Darnell" Smith, Pastor Michelle Smith Cobb and daughter-in-love Tracy Jones Smith; grandchildren: James Smith, Jr., Eboni Woods, Shawnta Smith, Tanaya Smith,



Diamond Smith and Nyasha Cobb; siblings: Roberta Garrett,



Phyllis Morris, Patricia Black and Charles Defurr; 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, relatives, special friend Ratt Reid, and her beloved Crown Point family/friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2pm at Island Park.

