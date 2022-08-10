SMITH, Alvonia E.



Alvonia E. Smith, age 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Harrogate, TN, on Aug 26, 1941, to Isaac and Thelma (Longworth) Estridge. She was the most loving and giving woman. Family was everything to her. Each one of us knew how much she loved us. She was greatly involved in all of our lives, including all of her grandchildren. If any of us were in need, she was there to support us. She was the rock of our family. In addition to dedicating her life to her family, Alvonia worked 30 years at Navistar (IH). She is survived by her children, Tony (Joyce) Smith, Terri Willis, Karen (Jim) Moyer; 2 brothers, Isaac Leon Estridge, Charles (Dotty) Estridge; 7 grandchildren, Lindsey Ancrum, Jonika Jimerson, Jordan Smith, Christopher Willis, Christina Kennedy, Cameron Willis, and Cassandra Cure; 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild who all adored her; and several nieces and nephews. Alvonia is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Terry Douglas Estridge, Harold Steven Estridge; and the love of her life, James Edward Smith who she was married to for 65 years. Friends and family may call Friday, Aug 12, 2022, from 6 - 8 pm in the RICHARDS, RAFF, DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A celebration of Alvonia's life will be held Saturday, Aug 13th at 10:00 AM in the memorial home with Rev. Orbie Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be made at



