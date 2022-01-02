Hamburger icon
SKOWRONSKI, Vance

Vance passed away peacefully at Morrison House in Zanesville, OH, on December 22, 2021. He was born

Thursday, August 19, 1943 in

Niagara Falls, NY, the son of Walter Skowronski and Stella B. (Czechowski) Skowronski. He is survived by the love of his life Lynne (Butler), whom he married on Saturday, February 2, 1974.

He had extreme pride in his surviving sons Michael (Carrie) of Zanesville, OH, and Ryan (Ashley) of Lima, OH. He is survived in legacy by his six grandchildren: Kameron, Logan, Dylan, Madison, Alivia, Maddox and one brother, Dennis (Nancy) Skowronski of Farmington Hills, MI, and a large extended family who will miss his contagious smile and presence dearly.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 PM on January 8, 2022, at the Hillis Combs & Nestor Funeral Home on Forest Avenue in Zanesville. The service will be broadcast on Facebook live through the hillis, Combs & Nestor Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Genesis Hospice Care, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701 or St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 925 E. Main St., Zanesville, OH 43701.

Funeral Home Information

Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home

935 Forest Avenue

Zanesville, OH

43701

https://www.hilliscombsnestor.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

